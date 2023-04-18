Candace Cameron Bure To Play U.S. Army Reservist In Next Great American Family Holiday Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Candace Cameron Bure has booked her next holiday movie for Great American Family.

Bure will play a U.S. Army reservist and orthopedic physician in My Christmas Hero, which will premiere as part of the network’s annual Great American Christmas franchise. Great American Christmas returns in October with original movie premieres Saturdays and Sundays, and 24/7 holiday movies through the end of the year.

Bure’s character, Nicole Ramsey, is dedicated to serving military service members and their families at the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington, home of I Corps and the 62nd Airlift Wing. This Christmas, with the help of many dedicated heroes, Dr. Ramsey is on a mission to honor a special fallen soldier and bring much needed healing to her own family.

“We are proud to tell a story that honors our U.S. veterans this Christmas season. From WW2 to present day veterans, we shine the spotlight on their heroic work as well as aftercare needs,” Bure said. “We have a talented cast and crew and are thrilled to bring it to our Great American Family audience.”

My Christmas Hero is produced by Veteran Productions in Association with Candy Rock Entertainment and Syrup Studios. Mick McKay serves as Producer, and Martin Wood directs an original screenplay written by Jim Head. Executive producers include Bure, Ford Englerth, Jeffery Brooks, Jim Head, Gerald Webb, Eric Jarboe, Holly Hines, Martin Wood, and Trevor McWhinney. Supervising Producers include Jonathan Shore, Robyn Weiner, Michael Shepard, and Doran Chandler serves as Associate Producer.

In spring of 2022, GAC Media signed Bure to develop, produce and star in movies and TV shows for Great American Family and GAC Living. The Fuller House star also took an executive role in the company, overseeing and curating programming, and is developing and producing content for GAC channels through her Candy Rock Entertainment.

Bure also creates year-round seasonal content for the network channels while helping with the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.