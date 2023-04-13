CAA Signs Photographer/NFT Artist Maggie West

EXCLUSIVE: Maggie West has signed with CAA for representation.

A Los Angeles-based photographer and NFT artist, West is best known for her vibrant time lapse photography and video art installations.

She has contributed to several large-scale architectural installations globally, and has commissioned works for such companies as Netflix, Google, Coca-Cola, Adidas, The Standard Hotels, and Universal Music.

West has also created several artworks and installations for notable institutions, including California Academy of Sciences, Smithsonian Magazine, and the City of West Hollywood.

Most recently, she has been commissioned to build one of the world’s largest 3D photo installations at Coachella.