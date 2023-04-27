CAA Signs New Metric Media, Producers Of ‘Letterkenny’ And ‘Shoresy’

EXCLUSIVE: New Metric Media has signed with CAA for representation.

Based in Toronto, New Metric Media is an award-winning independent entertainment studio specializing in building comedy brands across television production, live entertainment, distribution, merchandising, and licensing.

Recipient of Playback’s 2022 Production Company of the Year award and the Banff World Media Festival’s 2018 Innovative Producer Award, the company’s slate of programming includes the Crave/Hulu original comedy Letterkenny, the Crave/Hulu Letterkenney spinoff series Shoresy, and the CTV/Roku half-hour comedy series Children Ruin Everything, as well as the upcoming half-hour Crave comedy series Bria Mack Gets a Life.

New Metric Media is also a leader in 360-degree brand marketing, recognized for its success with Letterkenny off-screen extensions, including beer, collectible merchandise, and Letterkenny Live!, a sold-out North American theater tour featuring the stars of the series.

The company is led by Founder and CEO Mark Montefiore, who in addition to serving as executive producer on all New Metric Media series, also produced the Netflix/CityTV original drama BAD BLOOD.

Jeff Hersh serves as Chief Operating Officer, with a focus on driving significant growth for the company. He previously oversaw several business units at Bell Media, and led Crave’s evolution, including its direct-to-consumer and STARZ launches in Canada.

New Metric Media continues to be represented by Dentons LLP.