‘Buddy Games’ Reality Series Based on Josh Duhamel Movie Set At CBS

The trend of turning movies into reality series continues to gain steam.

Buddy Games, the 2019 comedy directed by and starring Josh Duhamel, has been adapted into a reality competition series for CBS.

The series, which comes from Real World and The Challenge producer Bunim Murray and CBS Studios, has been shot with Duhamel as host and the actor will executive produce via his Dakota Kid Productions banner.

The film centers on a group of six friends that reunite after a five-year hiatus to engage in a challenging set of dares and games and help lift one of their own out of depression and also have a chance of winning $150,000 while doing so.

Related Story Rob Corddry Joins 'JumpStart'; Glynn Turman To Guest Star In CBS Comedy Pilot

Directed by Duhamel, it also starred Olivia Munn, Dax Shepard, Kevin Dillon and Neal McDonough. It was produced by WWE Studios and distributed by Saban Films. A sequel to the film is currently in the works.

It was originally ordered under the previous administration, led by Kelly Kahl, before Amy Reisenbach took over in November. The series is also exec produced by Michael J. Luisi, Julie Pizzi, Rupert Dobson, Jacob Lane and Emer Harkin

It is the latest movie adapted into a reality show following HBO Max’s Finding Magic Mike, while Sony was also looking at its feature library for unscripted adaptations.

“Being able to bring Buddy Games to CBS is truly a dream come true for me,” said Duhamel. “This is something my buddies and I have wanted to share with the world for a long time as we knew there was a relatability to it with other people doing similar things to strengthen their friendships. For me, getting to executive produce and host Buddy Games while observing these groups of friends let loose and become part of this big family has been an honor and will be a lot of fun for viewers to watch.”