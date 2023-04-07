Skip to main content
Buchwald Signs ‘Silicon Valley’ Alum Amanda Crew

Amanda Crew
Amanda Crew Sela Shiloni

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Crew, best known for playing Monica Hall on Silicon Valley, has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Crew can next be seen in Joel David Moore’s independent feature Some Other Woman opposite Tom Felton and Ashley Greene Khoury. Earlier this year, she starred in There’s Something Wrong with the Children from Blumhouse and Epix.

She recently appeared in Ricky Bates’ Tone-Deaf, which premiered in competition at SXSW, and in Daniel Roby’s Gut Instinct with Josh Hartnett and Jim Gaffigan.

Crew’s previous credits include Charlie St. Cloud, The Haunting in Connecticut, and The Age of Adaline.

She serves on the board of directors for Project HEAL, a nonprofit that’s working to break down systemic healthcare and financial barriers to eating disorder healing.

Crew continues to be repped by Authentic, Hansen Jacobson and Play Management in Canada.

