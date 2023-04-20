Bryan Cranston, Allison Janney, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth & Jack Champion Set For Jon S. Baird Film ‘Everything’s Going To Be Great’ From eOne, Astute Films

After partnering with eOne on the BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated drama Stan & Ollie, director Jon S. Baird is reteaming with the studio on Everything’s Going to Be Great, a new film on which it’s partnered with Astute Films. Set to star in the pic, heading into production around the Toronto area tomorrow, are Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Allison Janney (To Leslie), Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water).

The film penned by I, Tonya‘s Steven Rogers is billed as a valentine to big dreamers whose dreams won’t necessarily come true. It’s about individuality vs. conformity, fantasy vs. reality; but mostly, it’s about family. As the Smart family move from one state to the next, they cope with loss and struggle with identity, all while performing in regional theater.

eOne is co-financing, with Jillian Share, Jen Gorton and Courtney L. Cunniff overseeing production, alongside Astute Films’ Fred Bernstein and Rick Jackson. Rogers is also producing alongside Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and exec producer Scott Morgan, in the trio’s third collaboration following I, Tonya and Hulu’s Mike Tyson miniseries Mike. Also producing is Alex Lalonde. Additional EPs include Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence from Amaze.

An Oscar nominee and six-time Emmy winner, Cranston can currently be seen in the second season of Showtime’s crime drama Your Honor. He’s part of the sprawling A-list ensemble of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which will first hit theaters June 16th after bowing at Cannes, and will also appear in Matthew Vaughn’s Apple spy pic Argylle.

Most recently appearing in films including The People We Hate at the Wedding, Lou and To Leslie, as well as the CBS sitcom Mom which she led with Anna Faris, Janney is an Oscar and seven-time Emmy winner who stars in Gareth Edwards’ forthcoming 20th/New Regency film True Love, and will also soon be seen starring in the Apple series Mrs. American Pie.

Ainsworth voiced Pinocchio in Robert Zemeckis’ take on the classic character for Disney+ and has also been seen on series like The Sandman and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Champion stars in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, also recently appeared in Scream VI, and will also soon be seen in the films Freaky Tales and Retribution, as well as further installments in the Avatar franchise.

A BAFTA nominee who most recently directed Taron Egerton starrer Tetris for Apple TV+’s , Baird has in addition to Stan & Ollie, directed titles like Filth, also helming episodes of such series as Stonehouse, I’m Dying Up Here and Vinyl.

In addition to the 3x Academy Award-nominated I, Tonya, Rogers has written films like Love the Coopers, P.S. I Love You and Kate & Leopold, also creating and writing Hulu’s Mike.

Baird is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Rogers by Gersh and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Cranston by UTA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Janney by CAA, Thruline Entertainment and Nelson Davis; Ainsworth by CAA, Curtis Brown Group and Alan Siegel Entertainment; and Champion by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.