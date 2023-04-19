Broadway’s Thompson Turner Productions Becomes TT Partners With Exec Promotions

EXCLUSIVE: Thompson Turner Productions, the Broadway and touring general management and producing office whose clients include The Book of Mormon, Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt and the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along starring Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, will now be known as TT Partners, the company announced today.

The new name comes six years after the death of co-founder Stuart Thompson, and with the upping of general managers Rebecca Habel and Adam Miller to partners in the firm.

Co-founder David Turner remains a partner. Joe Baker, husband of the late Stuart Thompson whose producing credits include the Tony-winning The Inheritance, remains a partner in TT Partners and President of Stuart Thompson Productions.

Thompson founded Stuart Thompson Productions in 1993, and began working with Turner in 2008. They formed Thompson Turner Productions in 2015.

“Our new name honors Stuart’s legacy while also welcoming our longtime colleagues Rebecca Habel and Adam Miller as leaders within the company,” Turner said in a statement. “I am truly thrilled to have Rebecca and Adam as my partners in our new venture.”

In addition to Merrily We Roll Along, Leopoldstadt, and the Broadway and worldwide productions of The Book of Mormon, the company also manages the national tour of Mean Girls, as well as several projects in development for upcoming seasons.

Previous TTP productions include this season’s Death of a Salesman, the 2022 Tony Award-winning revival of Company, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat, Springsteen on Broadway, and King Charles III.

Miller has been with STP/TTP since 2008 and has worked on The Book of Mormon since it was in development. He launched his Broadway management career with Urinetown the Musical in 2001.

Habel has been the general manager of more than 30 productions on and Off Broadway at Vineyard Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Company and at Thompson Turner Productions. She co-created and produced Reconfiguration: An Evening with Other Lives in BAM’s Next Wave Festival and was a producing consultant for The Park Avenue Armory on The Hairy Ape.