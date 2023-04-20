Skip to main content
Broadway’s ‘Summer, 1976’ Starring Laura Linney And Jessica Hecht Gets Two-Week Extension Prior To Opening

Summer, 1976
Laura Linney, Jessica Hecht, 'Summer, 1976' Jeremy Daniel

Summer, 1976, the new play by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn starring Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht, has received a two-week extension prior to its April 25 Broadway opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The Manhattan Theatre Club production, currently in previews and set for an April 25 opening, will now play through Saturday, June 10. The world premiere production had initially been set to close May 28.

Directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes), Summer, 1976 follows an unlikely friendship over the course of one fateful summer, with Linney playing Diana, “a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom,” and Hecht as Alice, “a free-spirited yet naive young housewife.” As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, the two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, intimacy, and independence.

