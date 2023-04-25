‘The Lion King’ Takes Top Box Office Spot In ‘Phantom’-less Broadway; ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’, ‘Prima Facie’ Among Strong Newcomers

A Phantom-less Broadway took a hit at the box office last week, dropping about 18% in total receipts (to $31,558,171) from the previous week when Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masked singer had contributed $3.7 million in its final week.

With The Phantom of the Opera gone, another long-runner took the top box office spot: The Lion King grossed $2,165,365 for the week ending April 23. Hamilton came in second with $1,946,309 and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was #3 with $1,823,700.

Several shows had their opening nights last week (so keep in mind, lots of press seats and comp tickets) :

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, featuring guest star Neil Patrick Harris, had another strong week at the Barrymore, grossing $817,912;

Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, opened at the Golden with a fine $807,416 gross;

The Thanksgiving Play took in $205,807 at the Hayes for the nonprof Second Stage Theater company.

Still previewing were Good Night, Oscar, starring Sean Hayes, filling 82% of seats at the Belasco for a $614,405 take; Summer, 1976, filled 95% of seats at the Friedman, grossing $355,365; and new musical New York, New York at the St. James was a 90% capacity for a $967,105 gross.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,451,307,774, with total attendance of 11,211,896 at 89% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.