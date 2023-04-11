BravoCon 2023 Heads To Las Vegas This Fall For Fan Event

BravoCon is changing locations for its third fan event and is headed to Las Vegas. The three-day event will take over Sin City from November 3-5 this fall.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

Bravoholics will be able to get up close and personal with their favorite Bravolebrities from The Real Housewives franchises to Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck and many more.

Caesars Forum will serve as the epicenter for the unique experience that will also host behind-the-scenes access to the best of all things Bravo. Andy Cohen will bring his Clubhouse from Watch What Happens Live where fans will be able to sip all the tea spilled from their favorite stars.

All the action at BravoCon is set to take place between Caesars Palace, Harrah’s and The Linq and they are offering special rates for fans attending the event. Bravoholics can visit this website for more information.

The previous BravoCon took place at the Javits Center in New York City in October of last year. Many exclusives were dropped throughout the weekend like The Real Housewives of New York City Season 5 trailer. The new cast of The Real Housewives of New York City reboot was also announced giving fans a peek at the newest Bravolebrities.