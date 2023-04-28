Brandon Larracuente Leaving ‘The Good Doctor’ After One Season

Brandon Larracuente is departing ABC’s The Good Doctor as a series regular. He could conceivably return as a guest star in the future, reprising his role as Dr. Daniel Perez.

Larracuente was introduced in Episode 2 of the current sixth season of the medical drama, produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Initially set to recur, he was quickly promoted to a series regular, with Daniel, a first-year surgical resident at St. Bonaventure Hospital, getting a major storyline involving a drug overdose that put him on probation.

Feeling stressed out, Daniel recently reconnected with his drug dealer, tempted to slip back into addition. In a promo for the upcoming Season 6 finale, Daniel goes airborne after getting hit by a car.

Per the official synopsis for the finale, a tragic accident involving Drs. Perez and Kalu pulls everyone away, including Dr. Murphy.

I the episode, titled “Love’s Labor,” Shaun and Lea are heading to the delivery room and everyone from the hospital is also there, except for one very important person.

Additionally, the fate of Richard Schiff’s Dr. Aaron Glassman has been up in the air after he suffered a new health setback this season. I hear no final decision has been made and Schiff could return for the recently picked up seventh season of The Good Doctor.

As for Larracuente, I hear the producers felt Daniel’s story arc has come to a natural conclusion, leading to the actor’s departure.

The character will be written off in the Season 6 finale, which airs Monday, May 1 at 10 PM on ABC.