‘Super Mario Bros’ Clears $260M U.S., 2nd Weekend Jumping To $58M; ‘Renfield’ Bites $900K Preview, ‘Pope’s Exorcist’ At $850K & More

(from left) Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) in Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

Five wide releases hit theaters this weekend, but Illumination and Universal’s Super Mario Bros. Movie will reign supreme with a second weekend, -60% of $58M. Already the plumbers have plunged a running stateside total through nine days of $260M, with $300M+ this weekend in sight.

Super Mario Bros grossed $9.4M yesterday at 4,343 locations, -13% from Wednesday’s $10.7M.

Two genre films aimed at dudes over 25 are battling it out, one funnier than the other in the face-off between Universal’s Nicolas Cage vampire comedy, Renfield, and Sony/Screen’s Gems Pope’s Exorcist starring Russell Crowe.

Renfield did $900K in previews last night to Pope’s Exorcist‘s $850K. Both were projecting $8M-$10M, however, Renfield looks to be at the top of that range. Renfield, at 62% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with critics (82% with moviegoers), is booked at 3,300 theaters, while Pope’s Exorcist is at 3,100 sites, saddled at 48% Rotten (but 86% with audiences).

(L-R) Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult in ‘Renfield’ Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Renfield follows Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult in the title role. He’s forced to procure his master Dracula’s (Nicolas Cage) prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. The film is clearly aimed at those who loved the 1980s cult monster comedy Transylvania 6-5000. Chris McKay directs.

(L-R) Daniel Zovatto and Russell Crowe in ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ Sony Pictures

Julius Avery directs Crowe as Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s leading exorcist, in Pope’s Exorcist, as he investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret.

Sony is handling the Makoto Shinkai Crunchyroll movie Suzume, booked at 2,150 theaters, plus Imax and PLF theaters. Last night 2,650 sites, the original whimsical anime feature made $680K at 1,925 theaters (starting at 4PM), for what will be a $5M opening weekend.

Bleecker Street has the Toni Collette-Monica Bellucci comedy Mafia Mamma at 2,002 theaters with an eye at a 3-day in the single digits.

Briarcliff Entertainment has Sweetwater in 1,204 theaters. The pic, directed by Martin Guigui, stars Richard Dreyfuss, Eric Roberts, Cary Elwes and Everett Osborne and follows the story of Hall of Famer, Nat ‘Sweetwater’ Clifton, who made history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.