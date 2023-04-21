‘Evil Dead Rise’ Ascends To $2.5M In Thursday Previews

New Line and Warner Bros’ Evil Dead Rise freaked out $2.5M last night from previews that began at 7PM at 3,000 locations.

‘The Super Marios Bros. Movie’

The R-rated horror movie directed by Irish director Lee Cronin and executive produced by Sam Raimi is eyeing a start between $15M-$20M+ as Illumination/Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie swats any newcomers away from No. 1 with $46M-$55M. It’ll take the Guardians of the Galaxy gang with their threequel to do that on May 5. Super Mario Bros easily won Thursday with $4.9M, +2% from Wednesday for a second week of $115.3M for a running total of $376.1M.

The 2013 Evil Dead remake from Fede Alvarez earned $1.9M in 10 p.m. Thursday previews before charting an $11.9M Friday and $25.8M opening. Exhibition is confident that this latest installment of the Raimi-created franchise can deliver after great reviews out of its SXSW, now at 88% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and 86% on its audience meter.

How Evil Dead Rise stacks up to recent notable R-rated horror previews post pandemic: Blumhouse/Universal’s Black Phone did $3M, and Paramount’s Smile grossed $2M before respective opening weekends of $23.6M and $22.6M. Genre comedy, Cocaine Bear, also saw $2M in previews before a $23M domestic start.

Other movies opening this weekend include Searchlight’s Chevalier which will do in the single digits at 1,275 theaters. The period drama is 82% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. A24’s Beau Is Afraid is jumping from four theaters in NYC and LA to 926. MGM has Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant at 2,611 theaters which is spotting around $6M. The Jake Gyllenhaal pic is 82% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

