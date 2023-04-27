Bounce Renews ‘Johnson’ For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: The Scripps-owned Bounce network has announced that Johnson has been renewed for Season 3.

The dramedy from executive producer Cedric The Entertainer and Eric Rhone and starring series creator Deji LaRay and Thomas Q. Jones returns with two new episodes starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 5.

Shot on location in Atlanta, the series is a journey of love, self-discovery and brotherhood told from the Black male perspective but is inclusive of all men. The second season saw the series touch on hot-button topics including fatherhood, classism, and the ever-evolving relationship dynamics between Black men and women.

Johnson also stars Philip Smithey, Derrex Brady and D.L. Hughley. LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers.

Bounce TV also announced the return of Act Your Age with two new episodes set to premiere back-to-back on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The multi-cam stars Kym Whitley and Tisha Campbell with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown.

Additionally, the documentary Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White premieres on Monday, June 19 at 9 p.m. ET which celebrates the life of the civil rights activist and African American pioneer. Appearances from Ambassador Andrew Young, Martin Luther King III, actor and rapper T.I., actor and comedian Chris Tucker and many others are included.

“From the continued momentum of our latest hit in Act Your Age, to the return of one of our staples with Johnson and an extremely moving documentary telling the largely untold story of a cultural treasure Xernona Clayton, Bounce viewers have a lot to be excited about this summer,” David Hudson, head of original programming at Scripps Networks, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to telling these incredible stories in the months to come.”