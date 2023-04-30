Skip to main content


Bonnie Raitt Reschedules Four Shows, Cites Unspecified Medical Condition

Bonnie Raitt Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt will undergo surgery for an unspecified “medical situation,” her management has confirmed. The 73-year-old has rescheduled four upcoming shows, and canceled an additional performance .

Raitt will not be appearing at Brandi Carlile‘s “Mothership Weekend” next month, and has postponed her shows in Athens, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to a statement shared on her official Instagram page Friday.

“Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address,” the statement read. “The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks.”

“It’s always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen,” a statement from the music star said.

Raitt plans to resume her 2023 tour in Dublin, Ireland, on June 1, according to the statement.

“Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time,” the statement concluded.

Raitt’s shows in Athens and Pittsburgh will now take place in 2024, while Louisville and Indianapolis will occur in June and July, respectively.

