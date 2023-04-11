Bodies Of Lotus Drummer Chuck Morris & His Son Found Weeks After Going Missing

The bodies of Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son have been recovered from a lake in Arkansas after both were reported missing almost a month ago.

It was on March 16 when 47-year-old Morris and his 20-year-old son Charley went missing after going on a kayaking trip around the Lost Bridge Village of Beaver Lake area. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement after a search and rescue team recovered the bodies.

“After 24 days of recovery efforts, the bodies of both Charles Morris IV (Chuck-Father) and Charles Morris V (Charley-son) have been recovered thanks to the technology and efforts by all personnel,” read a statement posted on Facebook. “Our heart goes out the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure.”

The Morris family also issued a statement on the Lotus Instagram account saying, “Our family was informed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that Charley Morris has been found. We have concluded the cause of his death was drowning.”

Later, the Instagram post was updated sharing that Chuck’s body had also been recovered.

“Thanks to the efforts of the local search teams. We appreciate your support at this time,” the family statement read.

Lotus is also offering benefit concerts for the Morris family in Denver, Harrisburg and New York to “support the family’s immediate financial needs.” More information can be found here.