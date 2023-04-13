Suspect Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Bob Lee; Police Say Cash App Founder Knew His Killer

San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in the April 4 stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, and say the alleged killer and his victim knew one another.

Nima Momeni, 38, has been booked on one charge of murder, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott announced at press conference this afternoon. The suspect will be arraigned tomorrow, with officials pledging to seek detention without bail.

Scott said police would not yet provide information confirming their assertion that Momeni and Lee were acquainted.

Local San Francisco news reports and a LinkedIn account indicate that Momeni is the 38-year-old founder of Expand IT, a tech support and consulting firm based in Emeryville, California. The company’s website is no longer operational.

Earlier today, San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey tweeted a message commending the police department’s homicide investigators for “their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning.”

Lee was fatally stabbed around 2:30 a.m. in a San Francisco neighborhood populated by numerous tech company offices. His death, initially presumed to be a random act of violence made especially vivid with disturbing security video showing Lee staggering and bloodied, prompted outcries from the public, some political commentators and Fox News hosts about a perceived rise in street crime. “A shocking murder capturing just how dangerous liberals have made American cities,” Fox News’ Jesse Watters proclaimed.

At today’s press conference, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins singled out Twitter CEO Elon Musk for his “reckless and irresponsible statements” about the murder. Musk tweeted after the killing, “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF?”

At the press conference today, Jenkins said Musk’s statements “served to mislead the world in their perceptions of San Francisco” and disseminated “misinformation at a time when the police are trying to solve a very difficult case.”

A start-up advisor and angel investor, Lee created what is now called Cash App in 2013. The app is currently owned by Block, the company owned by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Lee was formerly the chief technology officer at Square, the payment company that would become Block, and had been a Google software engineer.

“Heartbreaking,” Dorsey wrote on social media today. “Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App.”

Most recently, Lee was the chief product officer of cryptocurrency start-up MobileCoin. According to his LinkedIn page, Lee was an investor in SpaceX, Clubhouse and Tile, among other ventures.