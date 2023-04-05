Cash App Founder Bob Lee Fatally Stabbed On San Francisco Street; Twitter Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey Calls Killing “Heartbreaking”

The founder of the mobile payment service Cash App was fatally stabbed on a San Francisco street yesterday, his family confirmed today.

“I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday Morning,” Lee’s father Rick Lee posted on Facebook today, who added that he and his son had relocated from Mill Valley, California, to Miami last October. He added, “Bobby worked harder than anyone and was the smartest person I have ever known. He will be missed by all those that knew him.”

San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins tweeted today, “I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members & loved ones for his loss. We do not tolerate these horrific acts of violence in San Francisco.” With no arrests made or suspects named, Jenkins asked anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department.

The victim’s identity was confirmed by his father and brother this morning after a local CBS affiliate reported that Lee had been killed. The fatal stabbing is believed to have been a random attack.

A start-up advisor and angel investor, Lee created what is now called Cash App in 2013. The app is now owned by Block, the company owned by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Lee was formerly the chief technology officer at Square, the payment company that would become Block, and had been a Google software engineer.

“Heartbreaking,” Dorsey wrote on social media today. “Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App.”

Most recently, Lee was the chief product officer of cryptocurrency start-up MobileCoin. According to his LinkedIn page, Lee was an investor in SpaceX, Clubhouse and Tile, among other ventures.