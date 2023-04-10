Blumhouse & Sony’s ‘They Listen’ Adds Isaac Bae

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse-Sony horror film They Listen has added Isaac Bae to the growing cast which includes John Cho, Katherine Waterstone, Greg Hill, Riki Lindhome, Lukita Maxwell, Keith Carradine, Havana Rose Liu, Wyatt Lindner and Ben Youcef.

The movie from writer/director Christopher Weitz opens on Aug. 25. Blumhouse and Sony are producing with Depth of Field.

Los Angeles native Bae got his start in musical theater at his local youth academy for dramatic arts at the age of five. His past credits include the Apple TV+ series, Dear Edward, and he will next be seen in Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story for Netflix.

Bae is repped by The Osbrink Agency and McLain Entertainment.

Jason Blum, Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz are producers on the film. Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings and Paul Davis are EPs.