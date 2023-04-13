Blumhouse Hires Christina Gizoni As VP Marketing & Communications

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Gizoni has joined Blumhouse as VP, Marketing and Communications.

In this new role, she’ll be working to support Blumhouse’s theatrical film titles and the studio’s overall brand.

Gizoni reports to CMO Karen Barragan and is part of the department which includes Milady Flores, who oversees Marketing and Communications for the television department which produces scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and movies for television and streaming.

Gizoni joins Blumhouse from Netflix where she served as a publicist working on campaigns for films including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bad Trip, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Always Be My Maybe, and Velvet Buzzsaw. She also worked on release and awards campaigns for Blonde, Don’t Look Up, The Two Popes and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Before Netflix, she was on the national film publicity team at Sony Pictures. During her time there, she worked on campaigns for titles including The Monuments Men, 22 Jump Street, The Interview, Spectre, Ghostbusters, Sausage Party, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Gizoni started her career as a field marketing and publicity manager in San Diego at Allied Global Marketing, supporting a roster of lifestyle and film clients and coordinating studio activity at Comic-Con. Her roster included theatrical and home video accounts for Paramount, Sony, and Universal, and lifestyle accounts included The Dollar Shave Club and Fox Sports 1.

“Christina joins Blumhouse at a pivotal time in our expansion, and we’re so happy to welcome her to the team. Her intelligence, deep experience and creative point of view will be huge assets to the company as we build our games business, and continue to grow our film slate and brand,” Barragan tells Deadline.

Blumhouse’s upcoming film releases include the fifth Insidious, Insidious: The Red Door (Sony); They Listen (Sony) written and directed by Chris Weitz and starring John Cho, Katherine Waterston and Lukita Maxwell; The Exorcist (Universal), the continuation of the quintessential possession horror film, starring Leslie Odom, Jr. and Ellen Burstyn from David Gordon Green; and Night Swim (Universal) from director Bryce McGuire, starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon. The company is also in production on Five Nights at Freddy’s (Universal), a film based on the popular video game series which will go day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock.