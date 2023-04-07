‘Night Swim’ From Universal, Atomic Monster & Blumhouse To Take Earlier Dip In 2024

Skip to main content
Universal Blumhouse

Universal Pictures, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s Night Swim is now opening on January 5, 2024 instead of January 19.

That first weekend of the New Year is a coveted spot for horror movies. That’s where Blumhouse/Universal’s M3GAN opened to $30.4 million and went on to gross $95M.

Night Swim logline: No running. No diving. No lifeguard on duty. No swimming after dark.

The supernatural thriller is based on the 2014 short film by Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst. Movie stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter SoldierUnder the Banner of Heaven) and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of InisherinThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and centers on a hidden source of terror in an iconic backyard swimming pool.

McGuire (writer of the upcoming film Baghead) directed and wrote with Rod Blackhurst. James Wan produces with Jason BlumThe film is executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Wan’s Atomic Monster and by Ryan Turek for Blum’s Blumhouse.

