‘Blue Beetle’ Star Bruna Marquezine Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA on Monday announced its signing of Bruna Marquezine, the rising Brazilian actress who will next be seen playing the female lead in Warner Bros‘ anticipated Blue Beetle, the first live-action DC film to put a Latino superhero front and center.

The film directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which hits theaters on August 18th, will reportedly be canon to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s revamped DCEU. It follows recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) as he returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.

Marquezine will be seen playing Jaime’s love interest, Jenny Kord, as she makes her Hollywood feature film debut.

The actress previously played a lead role in the Netflix Original Series, Maldivas, and has also starred in over 17 telenovelas, as well as six miniseries including Nada Será Como Antes, Mulheres Apaixonadas and Deus Salve o Rei. She will continue to be represented by Coolab Digital and Relevant PR.