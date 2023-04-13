Blink-182 To Play Coachella Friday In Unexpected Appearance

Blink-182 will hit the stage tomorrow night as a last-minute addition to the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, marking Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barkerj’s first appearance together since 2014.

The band’s Coachella appearance, set for Friday evening, April 14, on the festival’s Sahara stage, went unannounced until late last night when Coachella posted Friday’s itinerary on social media with no advance fanfare.

DeLonge first left the band in 2015, and other members ahve been plagued by health-related interruptions since Hoppus received a cancer diagnosis in 2021. The bassist and singer has since recovered, but a reunion tour of all three performers scheduled to begin last month was postponed when drummer Barker sustained a finger injury requiring surgery.

The world tour is currently scheduled to resume in May, including a May 19 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden.