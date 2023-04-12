‘Blade’: Mia Goth Joins Mahershala Ali In Marvel Pic

EXCLUSIVE: After spending the past year terrifying audiences and wowing critics, Pearl and X star Mia Goth looks ready to take her talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as sources tell Deadline she is set to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade.

Yann Demange is set to direct the pic, with Michael Starrbury on board to write the script and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing. Ali is starring in the titular role.

Marvel could not be reached for comment.

Plot details are unknown at this time as well as who Goth would be playing.

Plans for a new incarnation of the Blade character, played by Wesley Snipes in a string of movies in the early 2000s, were revealed during Marvel’s senses-shattering presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. The character became a star in the ’90s when New Line adapted the comic with Snipes on board to star, with two sequels following the hit movie.

Goth is coming off a stellar year that started with the A24 horror pic X, with the sequel Pearl premiering a few months later. Goth stars in both but is front and center in Pearl, where she gave such a stellar performance that award pundits began discussing a potential Best Actress candidate. She also earned strong reviews in the Sundance Midnight pic Infinity Pool.

Next up she can be seen in the final installment of the X series, MaXXXine, which bows later this year and is also in talks to co-star in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein pic.

Goth is repped by WME, Curtis Brown Group and attorney Michael Auerbach.