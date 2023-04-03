Black Mask Graphic Novel ‘Destiny, NY’ Series Adaptation In Works From Tegan & Sara, Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Black Mask’s graphic novel Destiny, NY, created by Pat Shand and Manuel Preitano, is being developed for the small screen by Sony Pictures Television.

Tegan and Sara Quin will executive produce alongside Black Mask’s Matteo Pizzolo and Brian Giberson; Shand will serve as consulting producer. The search for a writer is underway.

The series and the comics follow Logan, a “prophecy kid” who grew up attending the elite New York City boarding school Destiny, NY for children with magical prophecies. At 12 years old, she faced a cataclysmic crisis and rescued the entire planet… but hardly anyone knows what she did and since then she’s been directionless. There’s no prophecy for what Logan is supposed to do with the rest of her life, as she faces a midlife crisis despite being in her 20s. But when Logan falls for Lilith, the estranged daughter of a mystical crime family, their new love jeopardizes the entire school.

Sony Pictures Television teases that Destiny, NY is “a grounded story about the magic of young adulthood, star-crossed modern romance, delayed coming of age, and finding your place in a world too busy to notice you.”

Created by Shand and Preitano with art by Rosi Kämpe, Elisa Romboli, Carola Borelli, Matteo Leoni and Iolanda Zanfardino among others, Destiny, NY is one of the longest-running contemporary indie comic book series, with 14 volumes in current release including four spinoffs, and the latest series Destiny, NY: My Girlfriend Broke Up With Me So Now I Run The Mystical Mafia #1 debuting in comic shops from Black Mask in May 2023.

Tegan and Sara most recently co-created and executive produced the coming-of-age drama High School for Amazon’s FreeVee, based on their memoir of the same name. Up next, the Grammy-nominated duo will release the series Junior High next month.

“Destiny, NY is a compelling coming-of-age story about prophecy and family, with star-crossed lovers at its center. What isn’t to love? It’s a jam-packed universe with friendship, love, mystery, queers, feuding siblings, and magic. We were hooked from page one and attached ourselves as quickly as we could,” Tegan and Sara said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be involved and can’t wait to see it come to life. We’re invested in making queer stories, with strong female leads, and working to get left-of-center stories made. We came of age in the ’90s, a decade still mostly void of stories and characters that reflected the people we were, making it hard to imagine who we might become. Our hope in expanding our storytelling beyond music, and to film and TV is to bring unique, alternative stories to life. After High School, Destiny, NY felt like a natural next step and we’re proud to make it our next project,” they added.

The twins are repped by APA, Red Light Management and attorney David Ferreria.

Black Mask Studios is a curator of comics by new, diverse, authentic voices and a production company with more than 30 feature and series projects set up at multiple outlets. With one of the most inclusive creative rosters and character pantheons in comics, Black Mask has developed a library of over 100 bestselling comics and graphics novels that all share a uniquely subversive and modern sensibility. They are repped by The Framework Collective.

Pat Shand is represented by Weintraub Tobin.