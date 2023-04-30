Bill Hader On Why He Doesn’t Autograph ‘Star Wars’ Merch & Why He Feels He Can’t Take All The Credit For BB-8

Bill Hader is part of the Star Wars universe and was credited as a “voice consultant” for BB-8 from Star Wars: The Force Awakens alongside Ben Schwartz. The Barry star is often asked to sign merch featuring the droid but Hader recently opened up about why he stopped autographing altogether.

“I do not sign them,” Hader said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Autograph people don’t like me. I won’t sign things.”

Hader went into detail explaining why he stopped signing fans’ gear saying, “You know what it was? I used to sign stuff, and then one time I saw somebody and they had their kid come up to me to sign a BB-8 thing and it was three in the morning. I was leaving the Inside Out premiere and then we went to an after-party thing and it was super late and this guy kept his kid up all night. [He] was like, ‘Go over there so he’ll sign it so I can sell it online.'”

He continued, “I was like, ‘That’s f***ed up.’ So now, I just kind of blanket, like, I’m not signing any of this s**t.”

Hader also went on to talk about why he doesn’t feel like he should get credit for voicing BB-8 saying that he “”did some voice stuff that just didn’t work.”

“It’s very sweet that J.J. Abrams put my name on it, but I came in and did voice stuff for it that didn’t work,” he said. “Then, he brought me in later and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this.’ It was like a … talk box thing and then I did that. And the reason he hasn’t had me come back is because anybody can do that. It’s like a machine that you can operate.”

Watch the Hader interview in the video below.