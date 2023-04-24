‘Big Mouth’ Renewed For 8th & Final Season By Netflix; Spinoff ‘Human Resources’ To End With Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of Big Mouth‘s Season 7 premiere, Netflix has renewed the Emmy-winning adult animated comedy series for a milestone eighth season, which will be its last.

Additionally, Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources will end with its upcoming second season, which will premiere in the coming months. The final chapter of Big Mouth will serve as a sendoff for both shows as the characters and stories from Human Resources will flow into the new episodes of the mothership series.

'Human Resources'/Netflix

With the pickup of Season 8, which will launch in 2024, following Season 7, which will be released later this year, Big Mouth becomes the longest running scripted original series in Netflix history, outside of Kids & Family programming. It surpasses Grace and Frankie, which ran for seven seasons.

Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth is about the glorious nightmare that is puberty. It follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age.

'Big Mouth'

“If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like ‘yeah, that sounds about right,” said Kroll, series star and executive producer. “This seems like it will never end.’”

Big Mouth and Human Resources have amassed more than 1 billion hours viewed on Netflix to date, with the former’s masturbation joke count not far behind at 689. The two series have been watched by 50 million+ households and have reached Netflix’s Top 10 in 29 countries.

“Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity,” said Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. “We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion.”

Kroll, Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett are creators and executive producers of Big Mouth, which is produced by Netflix. Kroll leads Big Mouth‘s voice cast, which also includes John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen and Jenny Slate.

The Human Resources cast includes Kroll and Rudolph, reprising their signature Big Mouth Hormone Monster/Monstress roles, as well as Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis and Brandon Kyle Goodman. The new characters introduced on the spinoff will now migrate to Big Mouth.

Netflix recently renewed its overall content deal with Brutus Pink, the animation production company from Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett, the creative team behind Big Mouth and Human Resources. As part of the deal, which was announced in July, Brutus Pink will continue to write and produce new animated projects for Netflix.