‘Big Mood’: First-Look At Nicola Coughlan & Lydia West In Comedy Series; Playground Promotions; ‘Rebus’ Reboot Into Production; Amazon’s ‘Dahaan’ Trailer — Global Briefs

First Look At Nicola Coughlan & Lydia West In ‘Big Mood’

UK network Channel 4 has released a first-look image of Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan and It’s a Sin‘s Lydia West in upcoming comedy series Big Mood (working title). The series is set to explore the nuances of female friendship when threatened by serious mental illness. Coughlan and West, whose previous Channel 4 shows have been among the network’s biggest hits of recent years, play best friends at a pivotal point in their lives. Niamh Cusack (The Virtues), Eamon Farren (The Witcher), Luke Fetherston (Flowers in the Attic: The Origin), Kate Fleetwood (Wheel of Time), Rob Gilbert (Big Boys), Rebecca Lowman (Prime Suspect), Sally Phillips (Veep), Ukweli Roach (Wolf) and Amalia Vitale (Willow) are also attached to the ensemble cast. Joanna Page (Love Actually, Gavin and Stacey) will guest star as herself. Written by Camilla Whitehill, Big Mood is from Dancing Ledge Productions.

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Producer Playground Ups Huff & Stern

All Creatures Great and Small indie Playground has promoted Scott Huff and David Stern to become joint MDs. Founder and Exec Chairman Colin Callender will continue to focus on the company’s corporate strategy, co-production partnerships and talent relationships, while overseeing certain current productions such as the fourth season of Paramount-owned Channel 5’s All Creatures. Huff and Stern, who have been with Playground for 11 and three years respectively, will handle the day-to-day management of the UK/U.S. drama indie, which was also behind the likes of Peter Kosminsky’s The Undeclared War for Channel 4 and Peacock. Upcoming projects include an adaptation of The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze by Laura Shin and Wicked Girls, adapted from Alex Marwood’s book by Emmy-winner Richard Shepard. “In Scott and David, we have very strong, creatively dynamic and commercially innovative leadership across our growing slate of projects,” said Callender.

‘Rebus’ Commences Production & Rounds Out Cast

Viaplay’s high-profile Rebus adaptation, its first UK original, has commenced production and rounded out cast. Joining Outlander’s Richard Rankin, who is playing the protagonist, are Brian Ferguson (The Ipcress File), Neshla Caplan (The Rig), Amy Manson (Spencer) and Mia McKenzie. Eleventh Hour Films’ six-parter has kicked off production in Scotland. The Ian Rankin adaptation previously aired on ITV between 2000 and 2007, with first John Hannah then Ken Stott playing the title role. Rebus is Nordic streamer Viaplay’s first UK original.

Prime Video India Unveils ‘Dahaad’ Trailer

Amazon has released a teaser trailer for upcoming Indian crime drama Dahaad. Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Bay show follows a fierce female cop whose investigation into a gruesome murder leads to the discovery of 27 women’s bodies and a fight for justice. The eight-part Prime Video India series will launch on May 12 globally. The series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. Dahaad was launched at the Berlinale International FilM Festival in February. “The response that we received for the series at Berlinale 2023 was very promising and we are looking forward to bringing this series to our audiences across the globe,” said co-creator, co-producer and director Kagti. Watch the trailer below.