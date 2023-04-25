‘Big Brother’ UK Hosts Revealed

ITV’s rebooted Big Brother has landed AJ Odudu and Will Best as hosts. A teaser unveiling the pair can be seen below.

The duo will share the iconic hosting role on the main show previously occupied by Davina McCall, presiding over the weekly evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on in house over six weeks. The duo will also host an additional nightly live show.

ITV revealed it would be rebooting Big Brother last year and the network is now the third channel to have hosted the show in the UK, following Channel 4 and Channel 5. Big Brother airs around the world in numerous territories and is produced by Banijay-backed Initial in the UK, helmed by reality vet Natalka Znak, who recently joined Banijay.

Odudu already hosts a number of UK formats include Channel 4’s revival of The Big Breakfast and Comic Relief, while she has worked on the likes of Eurovision and The Voice UK backstage. She was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, making it to the final three before she had to pull out due to injury. Best presents ITV’s Dance, Dance, Dance along with a number of shows for E4 and BBC Three.

“Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honor – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake,” said Odudu.

Best described the news as a “dream come true.”

Casting is ongoing and the highly-anticipated show, which has kicked off something of a debate about reboots in UK TV, will likely launch in the autumn, having been axed by Channel 5 in 2018. ITV is also rebooting Deal or No Deal, while the BBC has greenlit new versions of Survivor and Gladiators.

Big Brother is commissioned for ITV2 and ITVX by Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe & CITV, and Peter Tierney, Commissioning Editor – Reality. Katy Manley is MD of Initial and Tamsin Dodgson is Creative Director for Big Brother.