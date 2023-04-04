Beverly D’Angelo, Dennis Haysbert, Nicole Richie & Josh Peck Set For ‘Summer Camp’ Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation), Dennis Haysbert (Far from Heaven), Nicole Richie (Bless This Mess) and Josh Peck (How I Met Your Father) are among the newest additions to the indie comedy Summer Camp from writer-director Castille Landon (After franchise).

Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard and Eugene Levy will lead the ensemble, as previously announced, with Betsy Sodaro (Ghosts) and Tom Wright (Daisy Jones & The Six) rounding it out.

The film heading into production next month in North Carolina tells the story of Nora, Ginny and Mary, who have been best friends since childhood, spending their summers together inseparably at sleepaway camp. As the years have passed, they’ve seen each other less and less, so when the chance to reunite for a summer camp reunion arises, they all take it, some begrudgingly and others, excitedly. Each of their lives might not be where they’d imagined, but one thing is for sure — Nora, Ginny and Mary need each other, and summer camp reminds them why.

Summer Camp is a Saks Picture Company production, in association with and financed by Taylor & Dodge and Grant S. Johnson’s Project Infinity. Producers on the project include Alex Saks (No Hard Feelings, Book Club), Dori A. Rath (Pig), Keaton, Stephanie Heaton-Harris (Mack & Rita) and Tyler W. Konney (May December). Grant S. Johnson (May December) will exec produce, with Mariela Villa, Nicholas Erickson and Elayne Schmidt serving as co-producers. Konney’s Taylor & Dodge and CAA Media Finance are co-repping world rights.

Breaking out with her role as Chevy Chase’s beleaguered wife in National Lampoon’s Vacation and its sequels, D’Angelo is otherwise best known for roles in films like The Miracle and American History X. She recently appeared alongside David Harbour and more in Uni’s holiday action comedy Violent Night, can currently be seen recurring on CBS’ True Lies, and will also soon be seen in films including Tony Kaye’s The Trainer and the indie ensemble comedy Drugstone June.

A Golden Globe nominee known for roles in such iconic films as Far from Heaven and Heat, along with such series as 24 and The Unit, Haysbert has recently appeared on Peacock’s Paul T. Goldman, as well as in the 20th/Hulu thriller No Exit and the fifth season of the hit fantasy series, Lucifer. He lent his voice to Disney+’s Emmy-winning TV movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and will next be seen in Eva Longoria’s directorial debut Flamin’ Hot for Searchlight, which world premiered at SXSW and will on June 9th become the first film to bow on Hulu and Disney+ simultaneously.

Richie starred in the Tina Fey-produced NBC comedy Great News, which ran for two seasons, and also topped the Quibi comedy series, Nikki Fre$h, revolving around her rapper alter ego. She’s additionally been seen on narrative series like Bless This Mess, Grace and Frankie, Camping and Empire, as well as such reality series as Making the Cut, Candidly Nicole, Project Runway and The Simple Life.

Peck can currently be seen in How I Met Your Father Season 2 on Hulu and will next be seen in the third season of Paramount+’s iCarly revival, having previously starred with lead Miranda Cosgrove on the Nickelodeon kids series Drake & Josh. Also coming up for the actor, who hosts the podcast The Good Guys, is Christopher Nolan’s anticipated historical drama Oppenheimer, which is out July 21st via Universal.

D’Angelo is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Atlas Artists; Haysbert by A3 Artists Agency, GS Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Richie by WME, Impression Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Peck by UTA; Sodaro by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham; and Wright by Lighthouse Entertainment and Pakula/King.