Bento Box CEO Scott Greenberg Leaving Fox Animation Company; COO Brett Coker Steps Up To President

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Greenberg, co-founder and CEO of Fox’s animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, the company behind Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis and Apple TV+’s Central Park, is leaving.

Greenberg, who is also CEO of Fox’s Web3 media and creative technology company Blockchain Creative Labs, is leaving on May 19.

“Deep down, I’m an entrepreneur at heart who enjoys building organizations and nurturing their teams to bring out the best in themselves. With Bento Box and BCL running full steam ahead on the path for continued growth and success, now is the time to explore new opportunities,” he said.

Brett Coker, who was previously COO, has been promoted to President of the company and will now report to Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment.

Daniel Weidenfeld, SVP, Animation, of Fox Entertainment, will transition over to Bento Box, where he and Creative Director Ben Jones will oversee development. The pair will jointly report to Coker and Head of Production Dana Cameron.

Weidenfeld’s move means that Cheryl Dolins, SVP, Comedy Programming and Development, of Fox Entertainment, will now oversee both live-action comedy and animation programming and development for Fox Entertainment.

Coker will work closely with Joel Kuwahara, Co-Founder and President of Production, Cameron, Jones, Caitlin Winiarski, Director of Development, Craig Hartin, GM of Bento Box Atlanta and supervising producers Janelle Momary and Andi Raab.

Blockchain Creative Labs, which formed under Greenberg’s leadership, will be overseen by Melody Hildebrandt, President of BCL, which has launched Web3 platforms for such as The Masked Singer and Krapopolis as well as the USFL, Dolly Parton and WWE.

Greenberg co-founded Bento Box in 2009. It was acquired by Fox Entertainment in August 2019 – becoming the first acquisition after the close of the Disney transaction.

Since then, it has also expanded its international footprint with the launch of Princess Bento Studio with Australia’s Princess Pictures, which is behind Hulu’s Koala Man and the upcoming Hazbin Hotel with A24. It has a deal with Irish animation studio, Boulder Media.

In addition to Krapopolis and Central Park, the company is behind Jon Hamm-voiced Grimsburg, HouseBroken, Bob’s Burgers and The Great North, The Prince for HBO Max and Netflix’s Paradise PD.

Prior to Bento Box, Greenberg was President and COO of Film Roman and EVP of Production at Starz Media. Under his supervision, Film Roman produced The Simpsons, The Simpsons Movie and King of the Hill for Fox, Super Hero Squad, The Avengers and X-Men Evolution for Marvel Entertainment and numerous other projects.

Greenberg added, “It’s been an incredible honor and privilege to work alongside the many people who have helped build Bento Box and Blockchain Creative Labs into two great companies. The many series and projects we launched together are a great source of lasting pride to me.”

“Scott has been a great partner and friend, and while we are sad to see him leave, we are happy for him to take another leap forward,” added Rob Wade, CEO, Fox Entertainment, and Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment. “Under his leadership – built on infinite energy, passion for creative and sharp business acumen — Bento Box quickly became an important pillar of Fox Entertainment. Fox is stronger because of Scott’s innovation, and our company will continue to benefit from his many contributions for years to come. He’s an innovator who is always ready to embrace opportunity, and we’re looking forward to the great things Scott does next.”​