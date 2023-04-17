Ben Foster signs with Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners on Monday announced its signing of award-winning actor, producer, writer and director Ben Foster for management.

Foster was most recently nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for his transformative turn in the Barry Levinson-directed HBO drama The Survivor, which had him playing Auschwitz survivor turned professional boxer Harry Haft. The film also starring Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard and more also brought him an Emmy nomination, as exec producer of the contender for Outstanding Television Movie.

Foster previously scored an Independent Spirit Award for his critically acclaimed supporting turn opposite Chris Pine, Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham in the Oscar-nominated crime drama Hell or High Water, directed by David Mackenzie from a script by Yellowstone Universe architect Taylor Sheridan. Other notable past film credits include Debra Granick’s father-daughter drama Leave No Trace, for which he earned a Gotham Award nomination, as well as Antoine Fuqua’s historical thriller Emancipation, Peter Berg’s Afghanistan war pic Lone Survivor, Oren Moverman’s The Messenger, which brought him his first Gotham Award nom, and James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma opposite Russell Crowe and Christian Bale.

Foster won a SAG Award as part of the ensemble of HBO’s acclaimed drama series Six Feet Under, and is also known on the TV side for a role in NBC’s cult classic coming-of-age comedy series, Freaks and Geeks.

The actor made his Broadway debut in a 2013 production of Lyle Kessler’s Orphans and starred the next year opposite Gillian Anderson and Vanessa Kirby in a Young Vic production of A Streetcar Names Desire.

He’ll next be seen starring opposite Tommy Lee Jones and Jenna Ortega in Brian Helgeland’s crime thriller Finestkind for Paramount+, and in Jonathan Kent’s drama Long Day’s Journey Into Night, opposite Ed Harris and Jessica Lange.

Foster continues to be represented by attorney Eric Suddleson of Felker Toczek Suddleson.