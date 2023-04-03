Skip to main content
Ben Affleck Dunkin’ On Matt Damon In New Donut Commercial

Following up on his Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad with wife Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is hitting the donut shop again, this time accompanied by — in spirit anyway — longtime pal and Air co-star Matt Damon.

In the spot released today, Affleck enters a Dunkin’ shop to film a commercial for the $1 Dunkin’ Run campaign. The actor, who directed and conceived the ad, is mistaken by two Dunkin’ employees for that other guy.

When one of the workers thinks she might know who he is — “You know, The Departed,” she says — her co-worker has an a-ha moment and praises Damon. “He’s had a really consistent career, I think.”

Best moment: Affleck’s Boston-heavy pronunciation of his pal’s movie, “The De-pahted.”

Check out the spot above.

