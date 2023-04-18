Beckett Rex Quits ‘American Idol’ In Third Dropout Of The Season; Malcolm McDowell’s Son Says “It Was My Choice” To Exit Show

Beckett Rex was one of the finalists on American Idol but viewers won’t get to witness his talents as the singer dropped out of the competition.

Rex, whose famous father is English actor Malcolm McDowell, announced on social media that he had quit the ABC reality competition despite being in the Top 26.

“To all of you wondering, yes I was on American Idol and I made the top 26. I’m not going to say why I didn’t decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice,” read the statement Rex shared on his Instagram Stories.

Rex continued, “I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness.”

Beckett Rex confirms his exit from ‘American Idol’ Instagram Stories @beckettrex

Beckett didn’t appear on this season of American Idol possibly due to producers editing him out of the episodes after he made the decision to leave the show. Host Ryan Seacrest announced the Top 26 finalists and introduced the return of Paige Anne to the competition.

“Recently, one of the Top 26 decided to bow out of the competition, so we turned to the judges’ first alternate and gave her the life-changing news,” Seacrest said on Monday night’s show.

Beckett’s surprise exit comes after Sara Beth Liebe also quit the competition to be with her family back home. It also followed Kaya Stewart abandoning the show after she got sick and was not able to perform with her duet partner.