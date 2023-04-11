‘Beau Is Afraid’ Review: Joaquin Phoenix Takes His Mommy Issues On An Odd-yssey That Is Bonkers Even By Ari Aster’s Standards

At a surprise New York City screening, or rather unveiling, of Beau Is Afraid a few days ago, the Q&A moderator, actress Emma Stone, reportedly began by asking writer-director Ari Aster, “Are you okay, Ari?”

That seems to be to be a reasonable question after seeing the filmmaker’s latest epic, a 179-minute Homeric odyssey of the mind of its protagonist, the deeply paranoid and underdeveloped man known as Beau Wasserman. The film’s title is perfect because it sums up this guy with severe mommy issues as Aster takes us on what can best be explained as a mind trip through all of this sad sack’s anxieties living in an unstable world that even the most sane among us has to agree can be a dicey proposition, but it’s one that Beau in particular has a great deal of trouble navigating. That is an understatement to say the least.

Aster is the brilliant artist responsible for, arguably, genuine horror masterpieces with his first two features, 2018’s Hereditary and 2019’s Midsommar. The latter is one I still am processing, a fantasia of cult weirdness set at a summertime festival in rural Sweden that lives in my head and won’t leave. Although both have elements that can be labeled horror, the nightmarish human drama that is at their core makes trying to pinpoint them as genre exercises of any stripe a folly. Beau Is Afraid, however, was an idea Aster had before embarking on either of his previous two features, but now he felt its time had come — and perhaps it reveals more about its creator than either of his two acclaimed first efforts. That makes this overlong, often exhausting and sometimes indulgent new movie as much a curiosity as anything else. But as I get further away from it, the more I think about it.

Fortunately, Aster has Joaquin Phoenix, coming off an Oscar win in Joker, in charge of a character that is even more disturbing to spend three hours with, if you can imagine that. Right from the very first frames — a childbirth sequence in which Beau is introduced to the world — we know what we may be in for as the baby Beau exhibits his first hint of genuine fear: life itself. We learn more in his visit to his therapist, nicely played by Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Cut to a non-descript apartment in a seedy part of an unnamed city, we get to sense more of Beau and his rather lonely everyday life. He is about to leave for a visit with his mother, Mona (Patti LuPone), but things go terribly wrong, in large part due to some very strange off-camera interactions he has with a neighbor increasingly complaining about non-existent loud noises coming from his apartment. After a rough night he oversleeps and realizes he is about to miss his plane. In the commotion his suitcase and keys disappear and he panics, calling his mother to say he is coming but will be late. It gets worse. A call from a UPS delivery man portends something unspeakable has happened at his mother’s house where he discovers a headless body. Now freaking out, and desperately needing some water, Beau ventures outside and makes a run across a street full of unsavory types including a crazed naked man. Genuinely frightened he tries to pay for the water but is 20 cents short. Making his way back, without keys to his apartment, he is run over by a car and left in bad shape on the street.

That is the first chapter of what Aster has structured more as a Kafkaesque novel than anything else. In the next chapter, Beau finds himself seriously injured and waking in a colorful girls bedroom in a bright and airy suburban home. There he meets Grace (Amy Ryan), who explains she is the one who hit him with her car, and her surgeon-husband Roger (Nathan Lane) who have taken him into their care, putting him up in the room of their sharp teenage daughter Toni (Kylie Rogers), much to this dour girl’s distress. Here he learns the couple lost their Army son during the war, and has a strange neighbor named Jeeves (Denis Menochet). More nutso things happen including Toni overdosing on a can of blue paint (don’t ask), leading Beau to get out of there quickly, despite his condition, so he can make his mother’s memorial service which apparently has been delayed due to his absence.

Next he turns up in a strange forest and meets a theatre troupe that is performing a play that seems to be about Beau, one in which he finds himself taking part, even in animation sequences Aster has tossed into the mix. The next chapter gets even more bizarre and involves Beau finally making it to his family home, having missed his mother’s service but meeting his childhood friend Elaine (Parker Posey). At an earlier point Aster threw in a flashback to a cruise-ship vacation where he first met the lively and aggressive Elaine as a 13-year-old. Now much older, they soon engage in a full-on sexual encounter that goes really off the rails and, well, Mommy turns up as well. The odyssey continues on land and water reaching an operatic crescendo of sorts. You get the idea.

Aster is putting Beau front and center to mirror perhaps what many of us fear most about the world around us, the way we deal with our own lives and our parents, the lack of control we have about all that is swirling around us at a greater pace than ever before. In Beau, through the wildly uninhibited emotional and physical performance of Phoenix, we see a man unraveling, but one who never actually fully came out of his mother’s womb in order to experience what living was all about.

Aster is helped greatly by his frequent cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski, the ever-challenging production design of Fiona Crombie, and the editing trying to piece this puzzle together by Lucian Johnson. The actors are as game as they come, led by Phoenix’s fearless turn; LuPone and Zoe Lister-Jones (in a flashback) as the domineering mother; Posey terrific as Elaine; and such vets on hand as Lane, Ryan and a late-inning appearance by the always welcome Richard Kind. Armen Nahapetian as the 13-year-old Beau is perfectly cast.

Beau Is Afraid is clearly the story Aster had to tell, but just wasn’t quite ready to unleash on to the world until now. It is bound to be a cult favorite, but also will be as divisive as they come, the kind of movie you can take bets on which is the first scene that will cause mass walkouts. Those who stay — and that will undoubtedly include the Aster faithful panting for the next film from the man who dreamed up Hereditary and Midsommar — will find much to chew on and, perhaps, to scratch their heads about. This isn’t a movie that is easy to describe, much less digest, its horrors seen through the eyes of a man not ready to walk outside, nor who may never be anything but afraid.

Producers are Aster and Lars Knudsen. A24 Films releases exclusively in Imax this Friday, then more widely in theaters April 21.

Title: Beau Is Afraid

Distributor: A24

Release date: April 14, 2023 (select theaters)

Director-screenwriter: Ari Aster

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Patti LuPone, Parker Posey, Kylie Rogers, Armen Nahapetian, Denis Menochet, Richard Kind, Julia Antonelli, Zoe Lister-Jones, Hayey Squires

Rating: R

Running time: 2 hr 59 min

