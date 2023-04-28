‘Beantown’ Workplace Comedy Set In 1773 Boston In Works At CBS From Dan Kopelman, Kapital & TrillTV

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Beantown, a multi-camera comedy from Dan Kopelman (Me, Myself & I), Aaron Kaplan’s Kaplan Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Kopelman based on an idea by Kaplan, Beantown is a workplace comedy set in a Boston coffeehouse, where employees and patrons share their lives and experiences while also discussing the events of the day. And that day happens to be in 1773.

As hinted by the series’ timing and location, it will be set against the backdrop of the Boston Tea Party and the events surrounding it.

Kopelman executive produces with Kaplan and Melanie Frankel for Kapital Entertainment and Wendi Trilling for TrillTV. Kevin Marco is the executive overseeing the project at Kapital. CBS Studios is the studio.

This marks a reunion — Kopelman most recently created and executive produced Kapital’s CBS/CBS Studios comedy series Me, Myself & I, which aired for one season. Prior to that, he was writer and producer on the first five seasons of Malcolm in the Middle, earning a WGA Award nomination. He also served as co-executive producer on ABC’s Galavant and executive producer on Rules of Engagement on CBS. Kopelman is repped by UTA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

At CBS, Kapital and TrillTV have hit multi-camera comedy series The Neighborhood, which has been renewed for a sixth season, as well as comedy pilot JumpStart.