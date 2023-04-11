BBC Unveils Presenter Line-Up For King Charles III Coronation

The BBC has unveiled its presenter line-up for King Charles III’s Coronation next month.

Presenters revealed this morning include Huw Edwards, who will provide commentary on the Saturday May 6 proceedings, Anita Rani and Clare Balding. Rani will join the gathered crowds while Balding, the new face of the BBC’s tennis coverage, will provide commentary on the ceremonial route.

The event will take place on Saturday May 6 and involve a number of ceremonial proceedings with King Charles III and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned Queen alongside him in London.

Other presenters revealed this morning include Kirsty Young, JJ Chalmers, Sophie Raworth and radio presenters Mishal Hussain, Martha Kearney and James Naughtie.

The BBC said the event, which comes around eight months after King Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away, will “be at the forefront of technology with proceedings on iPlayer streaming live from multiple locations in Ultra High Definition and High Dynamic Range.”

In a bid to attract younger viewers, presenters Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will be stationed backstage at the Coronation Concert on Sunday May 7, speaking to stars preparing to take to the stage. Other specially-commissioned programming includes the documentary Charles R: The Making of a Monarch, Stitching for Britain and Sing For The King: The Search for the Coronation Choir.

The Coronation and Coronation Concert will kick off a huge week for the BBC, which will subsequently helm the Eurovision coverage in Liverpool the following weekend. Complicating matters is the possibility of a strike by journalists as they continue to protest the BBC’s plans to make changes to local content in England.

“The BBC is very proud to bring landmark events and major historical moments to audiences across the UK and beyond,” said Director General Tim Davie.

“We will be delivering the full glory of the Coronation with all the quality, ambition and excellence that our teams are globally renowned for.”