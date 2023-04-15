BBC Radio Show Interrupted After Presenter Suffers Heart Problem Live On Air – One Day After Being Told He’s Lost His Job

A BBC radio show had to be interrupted Thursday after the presenter suffered a heart problem live on air.

BBC Radio Devon’s David Fitzgerald was hosting his daily morning programme when he was taken unwell and had to come off air.

The presenter’s illness came one day after he was told he is being made redundant – as part of the BBC’s swathe of cuts to local radio. His wife Queenie revealed the news on Facebook, writing:

“He was told yesterday that he is being made redundant and then expected to go on air today as nothing had happened!

“Talk about cruel, as his wife I’m fuming with the management of BBC Radio Devon. After talking to the consultant today, it’s very possible this was the trigger for his heart problem!”

When Fitzgerald was forced to abandon his show, his colleague Michael Chequer stepped in, telling listeners:

“It is Thursday morning, Michael Chequer in for David Fitzgerald who is feeling a little under the weather.

“He has left the studio to get himself checked out. He is absolutely fine, we will keep you updated and let you know. He will be back with you ASAP.”

Fitzgerald was taken to hospital where he posted a picture of himself being monitored. When he got home, he answered fans’ concerns on Facebook, telling them:

He said: “Just a little heart issue this morning, on the radio… thank you Derriford.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Fitz is recovering well at home and is hoping to be back on air soon.”

Prior to his work for the BBC, Fitzgerald previously worked as a US presenter for Sky News, covering events including the arrest of OJ Simpson, the Waco siege and the Oklahoma bombings.

The BBC’s cuts to staff and resources for local radio have seen staff going out on strike. The cuts come as part of the broadcaster’s plans to focus efforts on web streaming.