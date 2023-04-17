BBC & NBCUniversal Co-Order Adventure Reality Competition ‘Destination X’ After ‘The Traitors’ Alliance

The BBC and NBCUniversal (NBCU) have co-ordered an adventure reality competition series — a model they followed to bag international entertainment hit The Traitors.

The pair has teamed to take domestic format rights to Destination X for their respective countries, having previously co-commissioned The Traitors, the Dutch format in which constestants have to guess who among them is ‘faithful’ and who is secretly working against the rest. As we revealed today, Canadian streamer Crave has acquired the BBC and NBC versions of The Traitors, along with Network Ten’s Australian remake.

Destination X is a Belgian format in which ten contestants go on a the road trip of a lifetime, but with no idea where they are. They ride an “innovative” Destination X bus, in which reality is tweaked to mislead them and the viewers, and must solve clues that provide information on their location.

At the end of episode, the contestant who places their X furthest from the correct spot on a map leaves the competition. The winner takes a cash prize.

Belgian distributor Be-Entertainment sells the format, which is from local producer Geronimo.

Toby Gorman and Ed Havard secured the U.S. rights for Universal Television Alternative Studio and it will go into development at NBC, where Corie Henson unscripted programs.

At the BBC, Director of Unscripted Kate Phillips and Editor of Unscripted Syeda Irtizaali secured UK rights for BBC One and iPlayer.

In Belgium, the show launch on commercial network VTM on February 20 and has consistently won its Monday night slot, taking large numbers of lucrative 18-44s over its eight episodes to date. Online plot twist episodes for streamer VTM Go reveal what clues were missed and how the production crew misled contestants.

“Destination X is a big unique format that pairs spectacular adventure travel with the ultimate guessing game,” said Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The Traitors instilled confidence that big formats are back, and Destination X is incredibly ambitious. We’re thrilled to have the perfect traveling partners in Universal Television Alternative Studios, BBC and, of course, Be-Entertainment, for this one-of-a-kind immersive gameplay set among stunning locations.”

“Following the must-see success of The Traitors, I’m delighted that once again we’re partnering with NBCUniversal on another very smart, very addictive and very innovative competition show. With countless red herrings and brain-teasing clues, we were gripped from the start,” added the BBC’s Phillips. “It promises to be a hugely challenging adventure for our 10 brave contestants, with plenty of play along for all BBC viewers, as everyone hopes they’ve got the ‘X’ that marks the spot.”

The BBC and NBCU struck their international formats pact in September 2021.