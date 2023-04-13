BBC Moves ‘Silent Witness’ To West Midlands & Promises Two Dramas Per Year From The Region

The BBC has moved production of Silent Witness, one of its most popular long-running dramas, from London to the West Midlands.

The move forms part of the BBC’s Across the UK strategy, which has seen a number of shows moved away from the capital and several taken to Birmingham including MasterChef and upcoming Steven Knight drama This Town.

Silent Witness, which is currently made at BBC Park Western in London, will move to the West Midlands in early 2024 for production on its 27th season.

BBC dramas rarely run for so long but Silent Witness, which is made by BBC Studios and follows a team of forensic pathology experts who investigate crimes, has been on TV for nearly 30 years.

The BBC said it will deliver at least two “high-impact” scripted series per year in the West Midlands and increase investment in training and development. The region is having something of a production rejuvenation and Peaky Blinders creator Knight is behind an 80,000 sqft TV and film studio, which will complete in July.

“This plan will create a future-proof skills base in the region that will fundamentally change the landscape, boosting high impact content production with the arrival of the hugely popular hit series Silent Witness,” said BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore. “I’m excited about the increased opportunities this will bring to the creative talent in the area.”