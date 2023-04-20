BBC Orders ‘Lord Of The Flies’ TV Adaptation From Jack Thorne & ‘Sex Education’ Producer Eleven

The BBC has tasked His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne to pen a TV adaptation of William Golding’s seminal novel Lord of the Flies.

This marks the first time the novel will be made for television, though there have been two feature film adaptations — the first Peter Brook’s 1963 movie and the second made in 1990 by Harry Hook (above).

Sex Education producer Eleven is attached to make The BBC’s series, which was unveiled by BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore today at a Broadcasting Press Guild event in London. Several other announcements were also made (see below).

Writer Thorne is known for shows such as BBC fantasy series His Dark Materials, Channel 4 Covid-19 drama Help, Shane Meadows’ This is England and Netflix series The Eddy, feature films Wonder and Enola Holmes and theater productions including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Golding’s 1954 novel tells the story of a group of British boys who are left stranded on an uninhabited tropical island and slowly descend into anarchy as society’s norms fade away and attempts to govern responsibly fail.

The four-part series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer will be executive produced by Eleven’s Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell (Ten Pound Poms, Sex Education). Thorne will executive produce for One Shoe Films and Nawfal Faizullah does the same for the BBC.

“My father wrote the novel in a passionate, visionary response to the aftermath of war. He understood that its relevance would not die away,” said Judy Golding Carver, William Golding’s daughter. “I believe he would welcome the freshness and vigor with which Jack and Joel undertake the project, and he would certainly be touched by their intense commitment.

“Our family has been encouraged by our discussions with them – and as a result we put our trust in their skills and enthusiasm. My father was proud of the novel and had faith in its power and honesty. His family believe that this adaptation will do full justice to these qualities.”

Thorne said the idea had come from a discussion between him and Wilson about development. “Joel shot up and said he’d been pestering the Golding family’s representatives for years. Soon after, he found a way to Judy Carver, and then brought me in and I am so delighted they’ve trusted us with this incredible book,” he added.

Other announcements made today include The Rapture, a drama starring Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) from ITV Studios-owned Mammoth Screen (The Serpent). Bryony Kimmings (Last Christmas) is the writer and Rebecca Manley on episode four of the five-parter. Chanya (World of Fire, forthcoming Doctor Who specials) is directing.

It follows a paralysed forensic psychologist Gabrielle Fox (Madeley), who takes a job at a maximum security facility for juvenile patients and meets a 16-year-old female inmate who was found guilty of brutally murdering her mother and claims to have psychic powers. Gabrielle must decide if she’s a manipulative psychopath or can foretold a natural disaster linked to climate catastrophe.

Tom Leggett and Damien Timmer are executive producers for Mammoth Screen and Rebecca Ferguson is EP for the BBC. It’s produced in association with ITV Studios, which will distribute internationally.

There will also be a second season of Blue Lights, the Belfast-based drama from Two Cities Television and Gallagher Films that follows three Police Service of Northern Ireland probationary recruits through their first few months as response officers.

The first season is currently on BBC One has been building its audience, with an average of 6.4 million.

Among those reprising their roles for the second are Siân Brooke, Martin McCann, Katherine Devlin, Nathan Braniff, Joanne Crawford, Andi Osho, and Hannah McClean.

Filming begins this summer in Belfast, with further casting announced in due course. Like Season 1, BBC Studios has international sales rights.

The series is co-created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-created and co-produced by Louise Gallagher of Gallagher Films, and co-created and produced by Stephen Wright of Two Cities Television, with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Documentaries

On the doc front, Tommy Goes to Hollywood (working title) will follow Tommy Jessop, an actor in Line of Duty and activist with Down syndrome, as he sets out to pitch a superhero movie in LA.

Accompanied by his brother, filmmaker Will Jessop, the film follows him as he embarks on a creative journey to develop a film starring a superhero called Roger, named after his teddy bear. The Jessops last made a film together in 2014. Growing Up Down’s was a Emmy-nominated title for BBC Three.

BBC Studios Documentary Unit production is making Tommy Goes to Hollywood for BBC Two, with Will Lorimer the exec producer. It was commissioned for the BBC by Clare Sillery and the commissioning editors are Emma Loach and Fran Baker.

Also on the slate is one-off Silverback Films nature doc Hamza’s Birds of Prey featuring presenter and Strictly winner Hamza Yassin; and Professor Brian Cox – Solar System (working title), about the amazing vents unfolding in the planets and moons of the solar system every day. It’s from BBC Studios Science Unit.