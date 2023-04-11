BBC & CNN Team For Columbia Space Shuttle Disaster Doc From Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC and CNN are teaming up to mark 20 years since the Columbia space shuttle disaster.

The broadcasters will co-produce the documentary, working titled Columbia: The Final Flight, with production housed at Mindhouse, the company co-founded by Louis Theroux.

The show will tell the story of the 2003 tragedy, in which seven astronauts were killed after Columbia disintegrated as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere over Texas.

The crew conducted 80 experiments during 16 days in orbit, but their shuttle broke apart after heat-resistant tiles on the left wing were damaged during lift-off from Cape Canaveral.

The BBC and CNN have previously collaborated on Race for the Vaccine, a Wingspan Productions film that took viewers inside efforts to create a Covid vaccine. The BBC also acquired CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Theroux co-founded Mindhouse with director Nancy Strang and former BBC producer Aaron Fellows. The company is producing documentaries without Theroux presenting, with previous work including Gods of Snooker for the BBC and David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Count for Channel 4.

The BBC declined to comment. CNN has been approached for comment.