Barry Manilow-Bruce Sussman Musical ‘Harmony’ Sets Broadway Fall Opening

Harmony, the Barry Manilow-Bruce Sussman musical that played a sold-out run at New York’s National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene last spring, will move to Broadway this fall, producers announced today.

The production will begin previews at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre on Wednesday, October 18, ahead of a Monday, November 13 official opening night.

Casting will be announced in the coming weeks

Harmony chronicles the real-life story of The Comedian Harmonists, who sold millions of records in the 1920s and ’30s, made dozens of films, and sold out major venues around the world. The official synopsis “Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony.”

The musical features an original new score by Manilow with lyrics and book by Sussman. Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello, Dolly!) is the director and choreographer, with Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and Garry Kief producing.

“Broadway is where we always dreamed we would be,” said Manilow and Sussman in a joint statement, “Dreams really do come true.” Said Carlyle, “I’m so thrilled that we are bringing the amazing, true story of Harmony to Broadway. It’s a great honor and privilege to both direct and choreograph such an important story.”

Joining the producing team are Hunter Arnold, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Scott Abrams, Amuse, Inc., Patty Baker, Tom and Michael D’Angora, Susan DuBow, Michelle Kaplan, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Harold Matzner, and Neil Gooding Productions. Harmony is produced in association with Wilfried Rimensberger and Stiletto Entertainment.