‘Barbie’ Dolls Up At CinemaCon With A Lot Of Pink & Extended Footage; Ryan Gosling On Finding His “Ken-Energy”

There was a lot of pink at CinemaCon this morning.

Filmmaker Greta Gerwig took the stage with her Ken, a pink clad Ryan Gosling, and pink short dressed Margot Robbie, her Barbie, to show off extended footage from the upcoming Warner Bros summer tentpole which will hit theaters on July 21.

“That’s wonderful about Ryan and I never met him'” Gerwig recalls about her convo with Margot Robbie about the project; the Australian actress playing the title role, and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

“Then one day I was bleaching my hair, and spiking my hair, wearing bespoke outfits and roller blading down Venice Beach,” he joked about how Gerwig and Robbie pulled him into the feature take of the legendary girl’s toys.

I have to be honest, I only knew Ken from afar, I didn’t know him from within. I didn’t know my ken-energy,” said Gosling. “I finally think I know what Dorothy felt like”, the Drive actor said stepping on set, which Robbie called “a dopamine hit”.

“Unfortunately, Ken has no sense of humor and he’s deadly serious,” said Gosling.

Gerwig revealed how she ruined a number of Ken’s takes as the actors took the lines of the script seriously “like a drama”. “It was like Marlon Brandon playing Ken,” the director added, who took inspiration from Technicolor musicals.

“Disco was a huge part…and Disco, and it’s assumption that people when they get together want to dance.” said Gerwig.

In the clip, Barbie is on pink beach enjoying her posh life with Ken, dancing the night away. But the world goes sour — burnt toast, cold water and flat feet (the latter which makes her and her friends yell). Robbie’s Barbie seeks out weird Barbie, played by Kate McKinnon who is like a rag doll.

Weird Barbie tells perfect Barbie, “You can go back to your regular life or you can know the truth about the universe.”

Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine” blasts during the trailer as Robbie’s Barbie embarks on a fresh journey that takes her to the real world. Will Ferrell’s Mattel Toy CEO learns of this and freaks out about the dolls making their way into the real world. There’s a moment when a guy on the beach slaps Barbie’s behind and she punches him out; Ken and her get arrested.

Tagline for the movie: “If you love barbie…if you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.”