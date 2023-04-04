Skip to main content
‘John Wick’ Ana de Armas Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Sets Summer 2024 Date

Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff The Ballerina will be hitting theaters on June 7, 2024.

The news comes in the wake of John Wick: Chapter 4 racking up a current gross of $250M WW taking the four-pic franchise to over $833M WW.

Ana de Armas stars as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma with franchise dramatis personae Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick being back in addition to  Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus.

Len Wiseman directs Ballerina off Shay Hatten’s script with Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski producing.

The pic is a Thunder Road Films / 87eleven production.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opened to a franchise high at the box office with $73.8M in U.S./Canada, $138M WW.

