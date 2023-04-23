BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2023: ‘House Of The Dragon’ & ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ Lead Awards

Amanda Knight, Barrie Gower and Rosalia Culora, winners of the Make Up & Hair Design Award for 'House of the Dragon', and Geoff Norcott

Celebrating the talent behind-the-scenes the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2023 in London honored House of the Dragon and This is Going to Hurt with each winning three trophies.

The Game of Thrones prequel won in three categories: Amanda Knight, Barrie Gower and Rosalia Culora for Make-Up & Hair Design; Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Martin Seeley, Paula Fairfield, Tim Hands and Adele Fletcher for Sound: Fiction; and Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Asa Shoul, Mike Dawson, MPC and Pixomodo for Special, Visual & Graphic Effects.

Medical drama This is Going to Hurt also won in three categories: first-time winner Adam Kay won a BAFTA for Writer: Drama, for the series based upon his memoir as a junior doctor; Selina MacArthur, also a first-time winner, won for Editing Fiction; and Nina Gold and Martin Ware won for Scripted Casting.

The ceremony hosted by Mel Giedroyc featured celebrity guest presenters like Adil Ray, Adrian Lester, Charlene White, Clara Amfo, Cristo Fernandez, Dino Fetscher, George Webster, Kola Bokinni, Lisa Hammond, Lolly Adefope, Melissa Johns, Rachel Parris, Sacha Dhawan, Therica Wilson-Read and Tracy Ifeachor.

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II won in two categories: Peter Bridges, Matthew Charles, Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James and Andy Payne for Sound: Factual; and Directing Team for Director: Multi-Camera.

The Emerging Talent: Fiction award went to writer Pete Jackson for Somewhere Boy, and Emerging Talent: Factual saw producer/director Charlie Melville win for John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf.

First-time BAFTA winners also included: Felicity Morris, Director: Factual for The Tindler Swindler; William Stefan Smith, Director: Fiction for Top Boy; Lisa McGee, Writer: Comedy for Derry Girls; Jane Petrie, Costume Design for The Essex Serpent; Jessica Jones, Original Music: Factual for Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story; Nicôle Lecky, Bryan Senti, Kwame ‘KZ’ Kwei-Armah JR, Original Music: Fiction for Mood; Chas Appeti, Photography & Lighting: Fiction for Jungle; and Becky Sloan and Joe Pelling, Production Design for Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared.

Editing: Factual was won by Rupert Houseman for Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes; Entertainment Craft Team was won by Catherine Land, David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, Richard Sillitto, David Newton and Joe Phillips for Strictly Come Dancing; Photography: Factual was won by Marcel Mettelsiefen and Jordan Bryon for Children of the Taliban and Peter Anderson Studio won Titles and Graphic Identity for Bad Sisters.

The Television Craft Special Award was presented by Adrian Lester to Alison Barnett in recognition of her pioneering role as one of the very first female Heads of Production in the UK television industry. Alison Barnett is the first Head of Production to receive a BAFTA honorary award.