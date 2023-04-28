‘Bad Boys 4’: Ioan Gruffudd Latest To Join Next Installment Of Sony Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: Ioan Gruffudd (San Andreas) has closed a deal to join Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys 4, the newest installment in the hit series of buddy cop action comedies from Sony Pictures.

Details as to the plot of the film are under wraps, though the past three have followed the investigations of Miami PD Detectives Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Smith), netting over $841M worldwide in total, with each installment topping the gross of the last. Sources tell Deadline that Gruffudd will play Lockwood, a high-profile attorney running for election.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have returned to direct, after helming third chapter Bad Boys: For Life, and are working from a script by Chris Bremner. Others returning from Bad Boys: For Life, as previously announced, include actors Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig.

Jerry Bruckheimer has returned to produce, along with Smith for Westbrook, and Doug Belgrad, with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

Gruffudd starred opposite Dwayne Johnson and Carla Gugino in the Warner Bros disaster pic San Andreas and has also previously appeared in films including James Cameron’s Titanic, Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, Antoine Fuqua’s epic retelling of King Arthur, Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, playing scientist-turned-superhero Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic) in the latter two Marvel titles from Fox.

Best known on the TV side for his portrayal of Dr. Henry Morgan in ABC’s fantastical drama series Forever, the actor has additionally been seen on shows like Harrow, Liar and UnREAL, to name a few.

Gruffudd is represented by CAA, ARG in the UK, Framework Entertainment and Davis Law Group.