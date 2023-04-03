‘B As In Beauty’ Series Adaptation In Works From Manuel Figueroa, Jordan Heimer, Concord, Marsh & Telemundo Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Alberto Ferreras’ novel B as in Beauty is getting the TV treatment.

The book is in the works for a series adaptation from writers Manuel Figueroa and Jordan Heimer after Concord Originals partnered with Marsh Entertainment and Telemundo Streaming Studios. No broadcaster is attached.

The bilingual dramedy will follow Bella “B” Zavala, whose personal life, career and relationships are at best a mess. That is until she meets a mysterious and unique woman who offers her a moonlighting job as an emotional companion. Through the unexpected adventures she faces with her eccentric new clients, Bella’s own notions of beauty, love and self-worth will never be the same.

Figueroa and Heimer previously developed drama series The Three Joaquins at ABC. The pair served as executive story editors on Starz’s Step Up: High Water and developed Eastside at NBC with Ruben Fleisher’s The District and previously staffed on ABC’s Stumptown and Syfy’s Defiance.

Concord Originals is the TV and film division of the company that owns music catalogs such as Creedence Clearwater Revival and Otis Redding and musicals from Rodgers & Hammerstein and Tennessee Williams.

Marsh Entertainment is run by Pose and Vikings exec producer Sherry Marsh, who is behind The Winter King, based on Bernard Cornwell’s novels The Warlord Chronicles.

Telemundo Streaming Studios is the studio arm of the Spanish-language television network.

Marsh, Concord Originals’ Sophia Dilley and Wesley Adams are executive producing alongside Telemundo Streaming Studios’ Juan Ponce and Lara Talamas.

“The magic of B as in Beauty is in B’s ability to look inward and redefine her personal power. It’s our hope that this character and the path that she finds herself on will touch hearts all over the world because B’s journey is global in nature,” said Marsh.

“This project represents the culmination of our key objectives – giving existing IP new life in another format and championing filmmakers as they create content for underserved audiences,” said Dilley. “We know Sherry and our friends at Telemundo share this vision, making them the perfect partners to bring Alberto’s whip smart B to life on screen.”

“Telemundo Streaming Studios’ core mission is to tell stories that inspire connection while elevating Hispanic voices and representing them authentically on the screen. We are committed to representing diverse perspectives in front of and behind the camera and are excited to partner with Marsh Entertainment and Concord Originals who share in our values. We are confident audiences will identify with Bella’s universal story about self-love,” added Ponce, SVP and GM of Telemundo Streaming Studios.

Figueroa and Heimer are represented by Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.