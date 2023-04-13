Australian TV Drama Improves Diversity Score, But Still Lags On Disability, LGBTIQ+ – Study

Australian TV drama has improved levels of diversity, especially representation of the country’s First Nations population, but several communities remain under-represented on local screens, according to a study issued today by government agency Screen Australia.

The report shows that representation of First Nations people has increased from 4.8% to 7.2% since 2016, compared to the population benchmark of 3.8%. Australian scripted series including Mystery Road and Total Control, along with comedy sketch show Black Comedy, were noted for contributing to the positive result.

“This result shows good progress and it’s not by accident – it represents years of advocacy and consistent hard work to ensure our practitioners feel supported and are afforded opportunities in an industry that hasn’t always been accessible,” said Screen Australia’s Head of First Nations, Angela Bates.

The study, ‘Seeing Ourselves 2: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Australian TV Drama’, looked at the diversity of main characters in 361 scripted TV and online dramas broadcast between 2016 and 2021, and how this compares to the Australian population. Screen Australia’s first study into this subject was released in 2016.

Representation of disabled people also improved slightly (6.6% from 3.6%) but from a very low base and far below the Australian population benchmark of 18%. The report found that nearly three quarters of programs did not feature any disabled main characters, an improvement from the 90% reported in 2016.

Similarly, representation of LGBTIQ+ characters increased to 7.4%, up from 4.5% in 2016, but was still below the estimated 11% of the population who identify as LGBTIQ+.

The gender of main characters was evenly split between women and men, similar to the Australian population, and there were 13 transgender characters and five non-binary. However, Screen Australia said that, at the time of preparing the report, there were no population statistics for Australians who are trans or gender diverse.

The report also found that while 53% of Australians have Anglo-Celtic ancestry, they represented 71% of the main characters in local TV drama. However, this was down from 82% in 2016, suggesting progress has been made. The share of non-European main characters (e.g. those with Indian, Chinese or Middle Eastern ancestry) more than doubled from 6.9% to 16%, but was still below the population benchmark of 25%.

Screen Australia CEO, Graeme Mason said: “It’s vital that Australian screen stories authentically reflect the diversity of our nation, and we know that the screen industry is becoming more aware of the cultural and commercial value of creating diverse content.

“It’s great to see improvements since 2016, however these results show that the overall pace of progress is slow and there is a long way to go to reach genuine representation of Australia’s diverse communities on screen.”