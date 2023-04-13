You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Cannes Lineup & Analysis: Haynes, Anderson, Glazer, Kore-Eda, Wenders, Loach, More
Asylum Entertainment Hires M&A Exec Rob Siegel As Part Of Endeavor-Funded Non-Scripted Spending Spree

EXCLUSIVE: Asylum Entertainment Group is stepping up its M&A credentials.

The production company has hired M&A and corporate strategy veteran Rob Siegel, who previously worked at Comcast-owned companies, as Head of Business Development & Strategy. 

It comes after Endeavor acquired a majority stake in the business, revealed last month by Deadline, as part of Asylum’s plan to buy up a number of non-scripted production businesses.

Based in London and reporting to Asylum CEO Steve Michaels, Siegel has been tasked with accelerating the company’s global M&A strategy in the U.S. and internationally.

He spent the last four years for Comcast-owned Sky Group and NBCUniversal. At Sky, he was Director, Strategy & Business Development, where he consolidated and restructured Sky’s production company portfolio. He also oversaw the business plan to launch Sky Studios’ in-house unscripted production arm. At NBCU, he worked as SVP, Business Development, where he analyzed new growth strategies and evaluated market opportunities for its global content licensing and international television production and network businesses.

Prior to NBCU, Siegel worked at Fremantle, where he was Head of M&A and Corporate Development, completing more than twenty transactions during an almost five-year period

“Rob comes on board to boost our M&A strategy during a critical time of ambitious and rapid growth driven by the insatiable demand for compelling content,” said Michaels. “Rob has the reputation, skill and experience to expand our global footprint and impact the overall trajectory of our company.”

